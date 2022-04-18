Mandatory Carbon Emission Caps on Buildings Coming Soon

Recommended Stories
A Breakdown of the Major US Hotel Sales for Q1
Underscored by the strength of room rates, copious amounts of leisure patronage and rebounding group business, the pace of travel recovery has been robust.
Codina Partners Leases 41K-SF at Florida Community
The firm has secured 10 new commercial tenants at its 250-acre, mixed-use community in Doral, FL.
Apartment NIMBYism Spreads in the Sunbelt's Suburbs
As new residents move into Sunbelt metros, existing residents are pushing back against new development.
Unfolding Consumer Behavior Patterns in the New Normal
This white paper reveals some of the major shifts in consumer behavior patterns that have emerged over the past two years and gives an up-to-date and accurate picture of today’s consumers’ shopping behavior, which is critical for anyone looking to best adapt their retail strategy to the consumer of 2022.
Have you determined your needs for hybrid work? One of the key Brivo top five security trends uncovered in 2022 is: Hybrid work is here to stay.
Creating Flexible Workplaces Guide
Download this guide and learn how owners and operators are supporting the workforce and differentiating their properties through ‘work anywhere’ strategies.
