Mandatory Carbon Emission Caps on Buildings Coming Soon

NYC caps on buildings larger than 25K SF starts in 2024, Boston’s carbon mandate hits in 2025.

Owners and landlords of buildings who thought they had until the end of the decade to start reducing carbon emissions better reset their alarm clocks. Carbon caps are coming soon to a city near you.

With buildings generating an estimated 40 percent of the carbon emissions in the US, several cities are preparing to enforce carbon caps on buildings as small as 20K SF, with the first mandates going into effect as soon as 2024.

 

